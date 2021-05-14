Rudy Giuliani’s Large Adult Son Andrew Rants to Russian State TV About FBI Raid on Dad
DADDY’S BOY
Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew ranted to Russian state TV Thursday about how unjust he believed the FBI’s April raid on his father was. Federal agents seized a number of electronic devices from Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer in a probe into his activities in Ukraine. Appearing on Russia Today, Andrew Giuliani said supporters have told his father, “They don’t want to live in a country where you’re going to have a Justice Department that is going to politicize something to the point where a former president’s personal counsel is going actually be spied on by the Justice Department… If they do it him, they could do it to us and no one would probably even know.” He said the FBI had hacked his father’s iCloud account, though the agency reportedly obtained a warrant before it conducted the digital seizure.