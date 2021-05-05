Prosecutors Ask for Outside Lawyer to Sift Through Evidence Seized From Rudy Giuliani
CLOSER LOOK
The records seized from Rudy Giuliani’s home last week could contain all kinds of explosive information on his famous and infamous clients, but it seems not all of it will fall into the hands of federal investigators. According to The Washington Post, the Justice Department has requested that an independent lawyer review the evidence taken from Giuliani, and then hand over the specific information that’s relevant to their warrant while leaving out anything that’s covered by attorney-client privilege. The Post reports that prosecutors cited “the unusually sensitive privilege issues” related to the Giuliani case in making their request, and said that bringing in an outside lawyer—known in the legal profession as a special master—would help to create a “perception of fairness” as the probe moves forward. Agents took cellphones and laptops from Giuliani’s home and office last week as part of a probe to determine whether he violated foreign lobbying laws. He’s denied any wrongdoing and hasn’t been charged.