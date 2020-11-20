Rudy Giuliani’s Son Tests Positive for COVID Day After Attending Dad’s Bonkers ‘Fraud’ Briefing

In a Friday morning tweet, Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew said he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was experiencing mild symptoms. According to The New York Times, Andrew was at his dad’s bizarre press ‘election fraud’ conference on Thursday which featured lots of sweat and not many face masks. Rudy sweated so profusely during the cramped, indoor event that brown streaks, possibly hair dye, ran down his face. Andrew, who works in the White House Office of Public Liaison, said he was “following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.” According to CDC advice, 76-year-old Rudy, who is at higher risk of severe coronavirus symptoms due to his age, should self-isolate for 14 days due to his close contact with his son.