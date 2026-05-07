Rudy Giuliani’s Spokesperson Gives Update on His Health

Rudy Giuliani has been moved out of the intensive care unit after being hospitalized in critical condition and receiving his last rites. The former New York mayor, 81, “will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital,” his spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement. Goodman had revealed Sunday evening that Giuliani had been hospitalized in “critical but stable condition” at a Florida hospital. Goodman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Giuliani’s nurse-cum-girlfriend Maria Ryan later told Fox News that a Catholic priest was summoned that day to perform last rites, but that his condition had since improved enough that he had been removed from the ventilator and was breathing independently. The Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks left Giuliani with lasting health complications that exacerbated his pneumonia, according to Goodman. Hailed as “America’s Mayor” in the aftermath of the terror attacks, Giuliani went on to serve as a close adviser to President Donald Trump during his first term and has been a major voice amplifying false claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from Trump. In a Truth Social post, the president offered well-wishes for his former lawyer before immediately seeking to blame Democrats for Giuliani’s illness.