Rudy Giuliani’s Star Election Fraud Witness Harassed Boyfriend’s Ex With Sex Tapes
IT SOMEHOW GETS WORSE
Melissa Carone, a witness in one of Rudy Giuliani’s sham election fraud hearings who went viral for her bizarre testimony, only recently came off probation for stalking her boyfriend’s ex-wife with sex videos. According to police reports obtained by Deadline Detroit, Carone harassed the woman for two years, sending her several explicit videos of Carone and her new boyfriend having sex. Investigators linked an email address used to send the videos back to Carone, who eventually admitted to sending them and saying she wanted to send the ex-wife “over the top.” She faced obscenity and computer crime charges that were later reduced to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Carone finished serving one year of probation just before she was contracted by Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at a Detroit ballot-counting center, where she claimed she witnessed rampant fraud. Her slurred speech and ridiculous accusations in Giuliani’s hearing were widely mocked, and a county judge called her testimony not credible.