Read it at The Washington Post
Utah Jazz basketball players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, along with the entire team and staff, have been cleared of COVID-19 after spending two weeks in isolation because Gobert and Mitchell tested positive. The Utah Dept. of Health said Friday that all the Jazz players and staff no longer pose a risk of infection. The team website confirmed the good news. “All Jazz players and staff will continue to practice distancing while limiting time outside of their home to essential activities, in accordance with recommendations by the NBA and the Centers for Disease Control,” the team said in a statement. Gobert has been referred to as Patient Zero of the entire NBA after testing positive for the coronavirus on March 11.