CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Rudy Gobert, NBA’s First Positive Coronavirus Test, Scores First Points of League’s New Season

    STORYBOOK BEGINNING

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Ashley Landis/Reuters

    Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz center who was the first NBA player to test positive for the new coronavirus, scored the first and last points of the game that started the league’s season Thursday in the NBA Orlando bubble. Facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans, Gobert hit the first basket and closed the game with two free throws, clinching the 106-104 victory for the Jazz. Gobert showed a disregard for safety protocols in March, touching reporters’ microphones and joking about the virus not long before he tested positive, but he says he has come to champion them since recovering from COVID-19. Gobert’s positive test led the league to shut down in March.

    Read it at USA Today