Rudy Guede, Convicted in the Murder of Meredith Kercher, Released Early on Good Behavior
FREE TO GO
Rudy Guede, the only person to remain convicted of the November 2007 murder of British Erasmus student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, has been freed early due to good behavior. He was convicted “as one of three people responsible for Kercher’s murder” in October 2008. American student Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Rafaelle Sollecito, were convicted for their alleged roles in 2009, but acquitted on appeal, then re-convicted after the Italian supreme court threw out the acquittal, and finally definitively acquitted in 2013 by Italy’s highest court.
Guede’s original 30-year sentence was reduced to 16 years on appeal because he had no prior convictions. His 16-year sentence was also shortened to 13 years, which was set to end Jan. 4. He was given a 45-day reprieve Tuesday due to good behavior. He had been living under supervised social services and not in prison since December 2020, after he completed a master’s degree in historical sciences. He has been working in the library of the city of Viterbo’s criminology center and volunteers with the Catholic charity Caritas.