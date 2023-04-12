Get Your Kids Ready for the Beach With Sun-Protecting, UPF 50+ Swimwear — Just $16
Don't wait until summer hits. Get ahead of the game with RuffleButts’ sun-busting, UPF 50+ children's swimwear.
Did you know that not all swimwear stops the sun's damaging rays from reaching your baby's delicate skin? Nothing ruins a day at the beach more than sunburn. With 16 signature styles currently for sale for just $16, you can outfit every child in your family with RuffleButts’ stylish swimwear that protects from the sun: all of its swimwear is rated UPF 50+, the highest level of protection against harmful UV rays.
With cute ruffle details and a bold, pastel flower pattern, this two-piece swimsuit is sure to make a splash at the beach, water park, or pool.
Long Sleeve Rash Guard Bikini
Down from $30
This one-piece is perfect for the little fashionista in the family. Available in a playful snow cones print, the suit features fun ruffle details and a trendy, one-shoulder design that’s comfortable for even the longest beach day.
One Shoulder Ruffle One Piece
Down from $28
These timeless gingham and navy blue trunks are sure to make a statement. The stretchy waistband ensures a snug fit. Additionally, the mesh lining keeps your little one comfortable all day long, whether they are in the pool or building sandcastles on the beach.
Swim Trunks
Down from $24
