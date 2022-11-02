Oregon Town Mayor Accused of Shooting at Family in Road Rage Fervor

Read it at KPTV
The mayor of an Oregon town has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a family during a road rage incident Monday night, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said. The family told police Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus, had been driving recklessly before pulling to a complete stop. When they slowed to get a description of his car Jones allegedly got out and began firing at them. He damaged their car, but didn’t injure either adult or their two children, a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, police said. Jones has been charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree attempted assault.