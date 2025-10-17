Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Machine-washable rugs could quite possibly be the greatest household innovation of the 21st century. Ruggable, the brand that made it all possible, is delivering a new product line that eliminates the need for rug pads.

Ruggable recently launched its newest and most innovative offering to date: All-in-One, an upgraded single-piece rug system that doesn’t require the hassle of a slip-resistant rug pad. In other words, no more two-piece system; just one solid, substantial rug that’s stylish, stain-proof, and, of course, washable.

While I’ve always been a huge fan of Ruggable, as evidenced by the colorful rugs spread throughout my home, one of my frustrations has always been the hassle of dealing with two separate, unwieldy pieces that are tricky to move, align, and adjust. But All-In-One is much more than just an elimination of the outdated rug pad—it’s a comprehensive upgrade to the entire Ruggable experience.

The All-in-One system features rugs with ultra-grippy, built-in non-slip backing that easily stay in place. The rugs are also softer than ever, with vibrant, long-lasting colors that don't easily fade after repeated washing.

If you struggled with fitting your old Ruggable in the wash, good news: you can breathe easy because the All-In-One design is also more flexible and specifically engineered to scrunch and squeeze to fit better in standard washing machines.

The All-in-One system comes in two textures: Tufted All-In-One and Plush All-In-One. Tufted is similar to the brand’s original tufted texture, but with a more streamlined set-up and long-lasting, flexible pile. If you’re looking for a more cushy, velvety feel at your feet, the luxurious Plush All-In-One is the way to go. It features a thick, soft texture that you’ll want to take a snooze on.

Ruggable’s new All-in-One system is available to shop now and comes in hundreds of the brand’s bestselling prints (along with some brand new ones). Pricing starts at $119 for Tufted designs and $439 for Plush All-in-One. Grab your newest floor statement-maker before the holiday hosting season begins.