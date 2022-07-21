Score 20% Off a New Washable Rug for Ruggable’s Birthday
RUGGED AND READY
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you are looking for a statement piece that really ties the room together, an area rug will do the trick. Ruggable offers a slew of washable rugs in thousands of different shapes, materials and designs (and yes, all of which are machine washable). Right now, Ruggable is having a sitewide 20% off sale to celebrate the company’s birthday. From now until July 26, use the promo code FIVEAFF and you’ll a 20% off discount on anything. This could include classic options like the Kamran Cayenne Red Rug or something with a new twist like the Jonathan Adler Waterfall Multicolor Rug. You can even shop unique collaborations like the Avengers Assemble Technicolor Rug or the You've Got A Friend In Me Doormat. Think about all the empty floor space in your home that is just begging to be covered with a rug and make sure to check out the Ruggable Birthday Sale before it ends.
Jonathan Adler Waterfall Multicolor Rug
Kamran Cayenne Red Rug
You've Got A Friend In Me Doormat
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.