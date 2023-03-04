Fashion Icon Iris Apfel Debuted a Second Release of Designs With Our Favorite Machine-Washable Rug Brand
PRACTICAL STYLE
Iris Apfel’s back at it with a second edition of Ruggable designs, and at 101 years young, she never fails to impress. Known for both her personal style, as well as her illustrious career in fashion and design, she's a perfect fit for collaborating with Ruggable, the industry-changing brand known for two-piece washable rugs and top-notch collabs. Her second launch is inspired by nature and is just as stunning as the first drop.
You can still scoop up the first-run designs, but newly added are some spring updates to the colors and patterns, like soft aqua blues and a new Ikat teal design. If you already have the Ruggable pads, you can just swap out the top, washable part of the rug to get the new design. My living room has a large Ruggable rug, and it’s received so many compliments–but also upped the whole room’s style quotient. I used the handy size guide on the website to find the right size, and it's now a perfect fit and style. I’ve also enjoyed the cushioned rug pad, which provides comfort to an otherwise flat, easy-to-clean rug. Though, if you prefer thicker plush, Ruggable also recently released additional plushes, even washable shag rugs.
Iris Apfel Rugs and Doormats
