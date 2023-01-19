The Bold Ruggable X Iris Apfel Collection Is the Chicest (and Affordable) Way to Refresh Your Home Decor

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s so much to admire about Iris Apfel’s career, and at age 101, she is not slowing down. Known for both her elegant, bespectacled style, as well as decades of influence on the White House’s interior design, the multi-hyphenate also signed with IMG models at age 97. Her career in textiles and fashion made her a perfect fit for designing a collection with Ruggable, an industry-changing brand known for machine-washable area rugs, chic patterns, and top-notch collaborations.

Ruggable innovated making two-layer rugs; the top covers are machine washable–making them ever-so-popular with those who live with pets and children. It’s also conveniently easy to replace the top cover only (the bases are universal), giving you endless options for changing up your decor without the hassle and expense of all new rugs.

Hot off the heels of the brand’s wildly popular Jonathan Adler collab, Ruggable outdid itself with the Iris Apfel collection. In contrast to the geometric shapes of the Adler collection, and inspired by nature, the bold prints and mesmerizing color schemes will fit a variety of interior decor styles; bohemian, vintage, or modern.

An otherwise pretty but somewhat bland room goes spectacular with minimal investment. I'm among the pet folks scooping up this Suzani Mosaic style in Lagoon (shown here in Navy) to give my living room a totally new look. I'm also chuffed to add washable rugs to reduce allergens in my home.

The area rugs are offered in a variety of sizes, runners and rounds. The festive yet sophisticated animal prints enliven a room or porch.