Ruggable’s Newest Collaboration Features Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

The time has finally come: Pantone has announced its 2024 color of the year, and the honor has been bestowed upon Peach Fuzz, a bright, cheery, harmonious shade nestled somewhere between a pink and an orange, and the choice is a surprising contrast to last year’s embolden, pink-centric Viva Magenta.

This might be Pantone’s 25th anniversary naming a color of the year, but it seems the public never tires of the annual color choice, as it often indicates what we can expect across multiple consumer market trends in the months to come, including beauty, fashion, and home decor.

Lucky for us, one of the first Pantone Peach Fuzz collaborations has already dropped, and it’s here to bring some levity and cheer to your home—right at your feet. Pantone partnered with Ruggable to release a collection of gorgeous, limited-edition rugs and mats that bring the annual color choice front and center, featuring playful patterns and designs.

The collaboration features five washable, stain-resistant rugs and mats available in various sizes and styles, with prices starting at $119. Be a peach and read below to shop the whole five-piece collection from Ruggable x Pantone before the limited-edition release sells out.

Pantone Peach Fuzz Pop Divide Rug There’s something irresistible about this simple yet vibrant, Pac-Man-esque rug. You won’t only find Pantone Peach Fuzz front and center in this tapestry either; the rug also features pleasant pops of Pantone Peach Purée and Pantone Peach Pink, in addition to orange and cream. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping

Pantone Peach Fuzz Nice Peach Bath Mat Playful, practical, and pun-worthy, this bath mat is a cheeky statement piece for any bathroom in your home. While we can appreciate the humor present in this mat, we can also appreciate how soft and glorious it feels to stand upon. Buy At Ruggable $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pantone Peach Fuzz Neutral Grid Play Tufted Rug Simply put, this grid-style rug brings a little texture and a subtle pop of color to any room. In addition to Pantone Peach Fuzz, you’ll notice shades of pink and cream married together to create a harmonious tapestry that you can feature in any room of your home. Just keep in mind that no matter where you lay this modern-style rug, it stands to be a showpiece. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping

Pantone Peach Fuzz Flux Ombre Tufted Rug If you’re searching for a rug that shows Pantone Peach Fuzz in all its glory, look no further than this versatile ombre rug. Evocative of a glorious sunset, this bright piece features Pantone Peach Fuzz and Pantone Peach Purée with a beautiful brushstroke design that gives it a watercolor effect. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping

Pantone Peach Fuzz Pop Prism Doormat This geometric grid mat is meant to be treated, well, like a doormat, but we find it difficult to leave any dirt or debris upon this colorful, expressive piece. Inspired by abstract color exploration, this peachy rug, which also features a beautiful pairing of pink and cobalt teal, is a great way to shake up your entryway. Buy At Ruggable $ 179 Free Shipping

