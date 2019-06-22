1. FOREVER RUGS
These Top-Rated Rugs on Amazon Are Machine Washable and Come in Styles You Actually Want
Beautiful and intricate rugs can really make or break a room’s ambiance and atmosphere — but maintenance can be a real drag. Many rugs demand special treatment at home for minor spills and issues, and if you need to get them washed, they require specialized and expert attention. So naturally, a new company found a way to marry the high quality feel and resonating aesthetic of rugs — from runners to area — into washable, stain resistant, pet-friendly, and generally badass rugs: Meet Ruggable. Available on Amazon, the rugs come in any size you need and include styles that run the gamut from traditional to modern and are designed for indoor or outdoor use. The top-rated area rug, for example, comes in the popular Noor Ruby style or the more modern Watercolor Abstract Multi. Or take a look at this gorgeous runner in Parisa Blue, perfect for protecting your hallway floors and sharing its calming mood with anyone walking through. The beauty of Ruggable is the wide variety of its designs, allowing you to drop down its easy-to-maintain rugs anywhere you want. Each Ruggable rug includes the decorative rug cover and a non-slip rug pad — throw the cover into the wash whenever you feel it needs some sprucing up and it’s back to being as good as new. The rugs are designed to be water-repelling, as well, to resist as much as possible the inevitable spilled milk that we’re taught to get over quickly but which is also a pain to clean. What’s more, the rug pads are made using recycled plastic bottles and include a thermoplastic resin for their non-stick capability. Next time you’re staring down your home’s rugs and considering stepping them up, consider Ruggable for options you can step on without worrying about what you’ve left behind. | Shop Ruggable Now >
