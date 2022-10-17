Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Rugs often function as the low-profile centerpiece of any room, bringing color, texture, and personality to any space without having to fully redecorate the entire space. But between shedding pets and clumsy kids (... and clumsy adults, for that matter!), rugs definitely can take a beating. Unfortunately, while washing rugs in the washing machine is convenient, most rugs aren’t designed to make it out alive of a washing cycle—except for rugs from Ruggable.

Ruggable, a luxe rug brand that designs unique waterproof rugs, offers a variety of (actually chic) rugs that stay intact in the washing machine time and time again—including the brand’s premium shag varieties and newly launched faux cow hyde collection. Skip the laborious spot cleaning and costly dry cleaning trips and just invest in one of Ruggable’s washable rugs—it’ll pay for itself in a few months. Best of all, you can score a discounted Ruggable rug for 10 percent off during its current sitewide flash sale.

All you have to do is enter the discount code FALLFLASH at checkout to redeem. Choose from best-selling area rugs to cute doormats, and even a selection of their designer collaboration designs in partnership with Jonathan Adler. Ruggable rarely offers discounts this large, so now’s your chance to see what all hype is about while it’s 10 percent off. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Ruggable rugs.

