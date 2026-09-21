LABOR DAY DEALS Ruggable’s Labor Day Sale Is the Excuse You’ve Been Looking for to Redecorate for Fall Take up to 30 percent off the brand’s entire collection of chic machine-washable rugs for a limited time. Ruggable.

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Rugs often serve as the low-profile centerpiece of any room, bringing color, texture, and personality to the space without having to redecorate the entire space fully. But between shedding pets and clumsy kids (and clumsy adults, for that matter), rugs definitely can take a beating. Unfortunately, while washing rugs in the washing machine is convenient, most rugs aren’t designed to make it out alive from a regular wash cycle—except for rugs from Ruggable. No trips to the laundromat required.

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Ruggable, a premium yet practical rug brand that designs unique waterproof rugs, offers a variety of (actually chic) rugs that stay intact in the washing machine time and time again—including the brand’s premium shag varieties and bestselling collaborations. Skip the laborious spot cleaning and costly dry cleaning trips and just invest in one of Ruggable’s washable rugs—it’ll pay for itself in a few months. Best of all, you can score a discounted Ruggable rug for up to 30 percent off during its current Labor Day sale.

Choose from bestselling area rugs, cute doormats, and even a selection of their designer collaboration designs in partnership with Jonathan Adler. Ruggable rarely offers discounts this large, so now’s your chance to see what all the hype is about—especially if you’re looking to spruce up your space for fall without a full-on renovation.

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If you’ve been eyeing one of its top-rated and bestselling machine-washable rugs for some time, now’s the best time to invest. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Ruggable rugs.

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Checker Rug Buy At Ruggable

Ruggable Dumali Black & White Washable Rug Buy At Ruggable

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Venom Emerald Rug Buy At Ruggable

Ruggable Verena Amber Red Rug See At Ruggable

Ruggable Absida Rainbow Rug Buy At Ruggable

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