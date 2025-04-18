Ruggable’s Sitewide Sale Is the Excuse You’ve Been Looking for to Redecorate for Spring

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Rugs often function as the low-profile centerpiece of any room, bringing color, texture, and personality to any space without having to redecorate the entire space fully. But between shedding pets and clumsy kids (and clumsy adults, for that matter), rugs definitely can take a beating. Unfortunately, while washing rugs in the washing machine is convenient, most rugs aren’t designed to make it out alive of a washing cycle—except for rugs from Ruggable.

Ruggable, a luxe rug brand that designs unique waterproof rugs, offers a variety of (actually chic) rugs that stay intact in the washing machine time and time again—including the brand’s premium shag varieties and bestselling faux cow hyde collection. Skip the laborious spot cleaning and costly dry cleaning trips and just invest in one of Ruggable’s washable rugs—it’ll pay for itself in a few months. Best of all, you can score a discounted Ruggable rug for up to 20 percent off during its current sale. Score up to 20 percent off sitewide (and 40 percent off clearance items) for a limited time with the code BYESPRING at checkout.

Choose from bestselling area rugs, cute doormats, and even a selection of their designer collaboration designs in partnership with Jonathan Adler. Ruggable rarely offers discounts this large, so now’s your chance to see what all the hype is about. If you’ve been eyeing one of its top-rated and best-selling machine-washable rugs for some time, now’s the best time to invest. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Ruggable rugs.

