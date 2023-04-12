CHEAT SHEET
First GOP Primary Debate Will Stream on Anti-Cancel Culture Platform Rumble
The first GOP presidential primary debate this year will livestream on Rumble for the first time, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Wednesday. Speaking on Fox & Friends, McDaniel confirmed the debate—which will take place in Milwaukee in August—will be televised by Fox News. “But we’re also going to partner with some pretty exciting partners,” she said. “For the first time ever, we’re gonna livestream on Rumble. We’re getting away from Big Tech—YouTube’s owned by Google.” The free speech streaming site, which calls itself “immune to cancel culture,” will also be joined as a partner for the debate by the Young America’s Foundation, McDaniel added.