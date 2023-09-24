CHEAT SHEET
Rumble Loses Advertisers Over Russell Brand Accusations
Several major advertisers have ditched video site Rumble as the platform continues to host Russell Brand amid allegations that the comedian assaulted and raped multiple women. Burger King, HelloFresh and London’s Barbican Centre have all pulled ads from the platform, The News Movement reported. Rumble has refused to take action against Russell so far on the basis of free speech. The 48-year-old boasts a massive audience of 1.4 million followers on the platform, supported by a number of other major advertisers who have yet to pull their support. “Burger King has paused all advertising on the channel while investigations into the allegations are ongoing,” the company told The News Movement.