Rumored QAnon Leader Ron Watkins Is Reinstated on Twitter

THE STORM
The rumored anonymous leader behind the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory has been released from Twitter purgatory. Twitter has reinstated the account of Ron Watkins, administrator of the site 8kun, after permanently banning him after he peddled lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection stoked by QAnon conspiracies. As Twitter under Elon Musk continues its head-first dive into unsuspending just about every banned account—Alex Jones notwithstanding—Watkins’ return aligns with Musk’s own recent foray into co-signing extremist and conspiratorial accounts. The CEO could be in Watkins’ replies tweeting bullseye emojis and “interesting” any day now.