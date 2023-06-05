GOP Donor Family in Jet Crash Lost a Daughter in Earlier Tragedy
The Republican donor family linked to a private jet that crashed after flying into restricted airspace over Washington, D.C., on Sunday had lost a daughter in a separate tragedy almost 30 years earlier. Florida business magnate John Rumpel confirmed to the The Washington Post his “entire family” were on board the Cessna Citation that went down in Virginia after being pursued by military jets, including his daughter, grandchild, and her nanny. The Daily Mail identified Rumpel’s daughter Adina Azarian, 49, and her 2-year-old daughter, as being among the passengers, adding that Adina’s sister, Victoria, died at 19 in a 1994 scuba diving accident. The outlet added that Rumpel and his wife, Barbara—an executive committee member of the NRA Women’s Leadership Forum—named a Florida senior living facility in Victoria’s honor. “My family is gone, my daughter and my granddaughter,” Barbara Rumpel wrote in a Facebook comment. Virginia State Police told The Daily Beast that no survivors were found at the scene of the private plane crash.