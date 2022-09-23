Rumpl’s New Hemp Blanket Collection Is Its Coziest Line Yet
HARNESS THE HEMP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At least in New York, the weather has already turned from the sweltering humidity of summer to the chilly breezes of fall and as excited as I am about it, I realize that the blankets I own are woefully unprepared for this shift. The most important thing I need right now is a blanket that gives me enough coziness and comfort to use every day casually around my house, and is durable enough to use even outdoors if needed. Rumpl has come through with a new line specifically built for this very purpose. The Rumpl Cozyhemp Collection is designed to give you all the warmth you need with the softness of your favorite hoodie in the fabric.
Made of cotton and hemp, the blanket is not just incredibly soft but also sustainable. Both of the materials are organic and sustainably sourced to ensure that you will be able to buy this blanket for years to come. Rumpl also has a number of unique designs to match your personal taste including one created by artist, Mary Carroll, as part of the Rumpl Artist Division. As always, the Rumpl blankets have a unique ‘70s-style flair to them which amps up their aesthetic appeal. The blankets are machine washable and come with a heavy-duty ribbed binding to help prevent snags or unraveling over time. Before the cold truly sets in, check out the Rumpl Cozyhemp Collection to stay warm all season long.
