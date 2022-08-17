Rumpl Just Launched the Perfect Blanket for Campfires

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are few things more cozy and enticing than curling up close to a campfire on a chilly night bundled in your favorite blanket at the end of a long day outdoors. The tough part is that on particularly chilly or windy nights, you can never get as close to the fire as you might want for fear that the flame could catch on to your blanket or clothes. Rumpl saw this problem and put an end to it with the new NanoLoft Flame Blankets. The new blankets from the company are designed to be completely fire resistant, so you’ll never have to worry about burn holes or sparks catching fire.

The flame blankets have several unique features perfectly created for the campfire including a Cape Clip which allows you to easily wrap the blanket around yourself like a cape while keeping your hands free to hold on to a roasting marshmallow or cold drink. Additionally, the blanket is filled with Rumpl’s new NanoLoft Down Alternative made out of 100% post-consumer recycled materials designed to replicate the clusters and insulation of down feathers. The blankets are ultra-portable with it folding down to about the size of a large water bottle. You can get the Nanoloft Flame Blanket today in three different colors: Dijon, Deepwater and Crimson.

NanoLoft Flame Blanket Buy at Rumpl $ 129

