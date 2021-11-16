Turn Your Nightly Sleep Into Full-On Hibernation With These Super Soft Blankets
Make Your Bed
Winter is exhausting. From frost-filled mornings to “how is it this dark already?” nights, the end of the year always makes you want to stay in bed until it’s as warm outside as it is under the covers.
Here to help you bring these dreams of hibernation to life is Rumpl, a company with a mission to introduce the world to better blankets. By leveraging performance materials more typically seen in premium outdoor gear and activewear, Rumpl brings a modern and sustainable approach to the art of blanket-making. The result? A wide selection of blankets that are undeniably cozy.
Hunker down with one of the Merino SoftWool Blankets™, which blend responsibly-sourced Australian Merino wool with organic cotton to create what Rumpl claims is “the world’s softest wool blanket.”
Merino SoftWool Blanket™ - Pacific
Available in three sizes
These cozy-but-tough Sherpa Fleece Blankets will have you feeling like you’re snuggling with a flock of sheep.
Sherpa Fleece Blanket - Herringbone
Rumpl’s Puffy Sherpa Blankets are warm and durable, so you can take them anywhere and be equally comfortable in your living room or (gasp!) even outdoors.
Sherpa Puffy Blanket - Forest Rays
