Runaway Guard and Murder Inmate Had Secret Phone Chats for 2 Years
‘SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP’
Alabama prison guard Vicky White struck up a secret phone relationship with murder inmate Casey White as far back as early 2020, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Thursday. The pair have been on the run for six days after officials say Vicky pulled off a well-planned, well-executed escape. She said she was taking Casey to a court appearance but instead drove to a shopping mall, where they hopped into a getaway car she had recently bought. They first struck up a relationship when White was transferred from a neighboring county’s prison, where he was serving time for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, to Lauderdale County for questioning in a murder case. He stayed in Lauderdale, where Vicky worked, for three months but they kept talking by phone once he returned to the William E. Donaldson prison. Their “special relationship” extended to Vicky giving Casey extra food and prison privileges, Singleton said.