Man Killed by Lightning While Crossing Finish Line of 50K Race in Kansas
Runner Thomas Stanley was struck and killed by lightning as he crossed the finish line of a 50-kilometer race in southeast Kansas on Saturday. The 33-year-old runner, who lived in Andover, worked for a non-profit that provided leadership training. He shared three kids with his wife, who was presented with the medal he would have received for finishing the FlatRock race in Elk City State park. His family described him as a “devoted husband, father, and friend.”
Race Director Carolyn Robinson told local news that many runners and officials tried to give Stanley first-aid, but the attempts were unsuccessful.