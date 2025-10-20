An Airbus A320 carrying 155 people skidded off the runway after doubling back to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff in Russia. Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-020 ran off the tarmac at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport on Monday. It had been bound for Baku in Azerbaijan, but turned around after detecting a landing gear problem. Russia’s North-West Transport Prosecutor’s Office shared images of the plane parked on the grass next to evacuation equipment at one of Russia’s busiest airports. The incident caused flights to be delayed, The Moscow Times reports. Azerbaijan Airlines said a second plane was dispatched from Baku, roughly a four-hour flight away. The incident happened after two people were killed when a cargo plane collided with a ground vehicle in Hong Kong. Both vehicles ended up in shallow water, with the Boeing 747’s fuselage snapped, and the car submerged. Two people were killed in the accident. The cargo plane, flight EK9788, had flown in from Dubai. It veered off the runway during the crash, The Guardian reports. The plane was operated by Turkish freight carrier ACT Airlines on behalf of Emirates.
A father and his two daughters were killed on Friday after their plane crashed in the Montana wilderness. Pilot Mark Anderson, 62, was flying a small aircraft with his daughters Lainey, 22, and Ellie, 17, when their plane vanished from local flight radars, the Powell Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A search was launched and the craft was found a day later with all three occupants pronounced dead at the scene. Sanders Aviation, where Lainey worked as a flight instructor, claimed in a Facebook post that the twin engine Aztec they had been flying developed engine problems shortly before going down. “Lainey was an exceptional and skilled aviator and a beloved flight instructor at our Jasper campus,” the group posted on Facebook. “She was dedicated to her craft and students. Her Sanders family will remember her with love and admiration. God Bless you and keep you, Lainey.” Anderson, also a flight instructor, was reportedly flying his daughters from Alabama to Montana where wife and mother Misty was planning on meeting the trio. “I cannot imagine what his wife Misty is experiencing right now, to lose her entire family at once, and I ask your prayers for her in this terribly tragic time,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “Mark, I am so thankful for the opportunity to spend time with you,” they added. “I’ll miss your smile, at least for now. Blue skies always, Brother. I hear the bell: You have your wings.”
A North Korean soldier has pulled off a highly unusual defection to South Korea across the land mine-riddled Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The South Korean military said in a statement that he has been taken into custody, Reuters reported. There have been around 34,000 defections since the end of the Korean War in 1953, but few have crossed the lethal stretch of land directly. The soldier becomes the first person to do it in more than a year, when a staff sergeant escaped across the border in August 2024. Most people fleeing the isolationist dictatorship do so through the border with China, the Associated Press reports. Defectors trying to flee North Korea face sniper towers, landmines, and barbed wire. When a soldier tried to make a break for it in 2017, North Korean sentries fired more than three dozen bullets at them, forcing South Korean border guards to drag the injured soldier to their side.
A United Airlines jet has collided at high altitude with a mystery object, wounding a pilot and forcing an emergency landing. Flight 1093 had been cruising at 36,000 feet from Denver to Los Angeles when it was struck on Thursday. What hit the Boeing 737 MAX remains a mystery, with images of the plane showing a shattered windscreen and burn marks on the surrounding metal. Usual suspects for mid-air impacts, such as hail and birds, tend only to happen at lower altitudes. The New York Post reports there has been speculation that it could have been space debris. This is unlikely too. A 2023 report by the Federal Aviation Administration put the chances of space junk hitting a plane at 0.36 to one trillion. Images show the bloodied right arm of one of the pilots. “I was just looking out the window thinking, We could go down at any time,” passenger Heather Ramsey told FOX 11. “It was really scary.” United said the plane “landed safely in Salt Lake City to address damage to its multilayered windshield. We arranged for another aircraft to take customers to Los Angeles later that day, and our maintenance team is working to return the aircraft to service.”
Food allergies in children have declined sharply after official guidelines were updated to encourage parents to introduce their infants to peanuts at a young age, a study has found. “We’re talking about the prevention of a potentially deadly, life-changing diagnosis,” said Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, a pediatrician at Columbia University. “This is real world data of how a public health recommendation can change children’s health.” A landmark 2015 study by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases challenged the traditional idea that parents should avoid exposing infants to common allergens. Since then, the number of children under three who developed peanut allergies saw a 36 percent reduction, which was primarily driven by a 43 percent drop in peanut allergies, the new study found. The findings, published in Pediatrics medical journal, also noted that eggs have surpassed peanuts as the top allergen in new children. When babies are introduced to allergens through skin contact, it is thought to trigger an immune system response, the study suggests. But when allergens are ingested in the gut from an early age, it can help to build a tolerance.
Runner’s Arm Held Together by Coat After Horror Bear Attack
An ultra-marathon runner’s training run turned into a nightmare when a bear clamped its jaws around his arm and “fully” snapped it, leaving it held on by his coat. Billy Halloran, 32, said he was 2.5 miles into his route when he spotted two Asiatic black bears blocking the trail in Myoko, Japan. As he tried to slowly back away, one charged. “As I realized the bear was gonna get me, I used my right arm to shield my face,” Halloran told Radio New Zealand. The bear lunged, crushing his arm and throwing him to the ground. “I was screaming a lot, in fight or flight, thinking, ‘this is it.’” The bear eventually released him—only to tear into his calf. Then, inexplicably, it backed off. Halloran, bleeding and dazed, managed to call his wife, who drove him to safety. Doctors performed three surgeries to repair his shattered arm, broken in three places with a chunk of bone missing. “I haven’t been brave enough to look at it yet,” he said. “It’s hard to think back on that moment.” Halloran, now recovering with two metal plates in his arm, says he’s grateful to be alive—and stunned to have survived what he calls “the worst case scenario.”
Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has wed her new partner, financier Josh Connor. The pair married on Saturday in an outdoor wedding at the Santa Ynez Ranch in California in front of around 100 people, including their respective children from previous marriages. They got engaged on January 26. The Yellowstone star and Baumgartner, a handbag designer, married in 2004 and have three children together. They split in May 2023 after Baumgartner cited “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in January 2024. People reported that not only were Connor and Costner longtime friends, but the financier was once a neighbor of the couple. Costner, 70, and Baumgartner, 51, had an acrimonious divorce, with the actor ordered to pay his ex $63,209 in monthly child support in September, 2023. Costner reportedly believed Baumgartner and Connor, 51, were more than friends, according to US Weekly. During a child support hearing in August 2003, Baumgartner’s lawyer stated that she and Connor were friends and “nothing more than that.” They were first spotted together in July 2023 during a vacation in Hawaii, with their relationship confirmed in January 2024. Baumgartner has been working with non-profit organization OmniPeace Foundation, who use music education and emotional healing to empower children in underserved communities. Costner has reportedly been linked to actress and filmmaker Kelly Noonan Gores, 46.
Two people have died after a cargo plane skidded off the runway and veered into the sea. The Emirates Boeing 747 cargo plane was landing in Hong Kong from Dubai early on Monday morning when it skidded on the north runway and wound up in the sea, according to ABC News. A ground handling vehicle, containing two staff members, also fell into the sea. Officials suspect the cargo plane hit the ground vehicle as it veered off the runway. Police said one staff member from the ground vehicle was declared dead at the scene, and the other after they were transported to a nearby hospital. The Civil Aviation Department said the four crew members on the cargo plane were rescued and sent for medical care. The Transport and Logistics Bureau said they were saddened by the loss of two ground staff members in the accident and extended its deepest condolences to their families. Investigators are now collecting data and information about the tragic incident. The affected runway is closed; however, the airport’s other two runways are still in operation.
Jesús Montero, a former catcher for the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, has died. The Yankees confirmed Sunday that Montero, who was signed to the team from 2006 until 2012, succumbed to his injuries after a traffic accident in Valencia, Venezuela. He was 35. The Seattle Times previously reported that Montero, who played his last MLB game in 2015, had been struck by a pickup truck while riding his motorcycle on October 4, and was hospitalized in critical condition. Born in Guacara, Venezuela, in 1989, Montero was first signed by the Yankees in 2006, at just 17 years old. At the time, he was considered the best power hitter in the free agent class. Montero spent the next five years playing for various Minor League teams before joining the Yankees’ official roster in 2011. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners the following year, and played two seasons with the team before getting a 50-game suspension for his part in the Biogenesis scandal. He returned to the Minor Leagues and was later briefly signed by both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles. After leaving the MLB in 2017, he spent one season with the Mexican League’s Sultanes de Monterrey and another with the Generales de Durango, before returning to his native Venezuela. Montero is survived by his daughter, Loren; son, Jesús; and their mother, Taneth Giménez. Giménez paid tribute to Montero on Instagram Sunday, sharing images of the athlete with their children and writing, “I’ll keep the good memories tattooed on my soul.”
Doug Martin, a former running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders, has died. Martin’s family confirmed the news of his death, telling Fox Sports that the retired athlete died Saturday morning and that a cause of death had not been confirmed. He was 36. Born in Oakland, California, in 1989, Martin spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but played his final season for his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders, before the team’s 2019 move to Las Vegas. An accomplished high school athlete in both football and track, Martin went on to an impressive college career at Boise State University before becoming a first-round draft pick for the Buccaneers in 2006. During his time with the Buccaneers, Martin was selected twice to play in the NFL’s all-star Pro Bowl game and received the honorary All-Pro designation in 2015. After six seasons with the team, he was traded to the Raiders in 2018 and retired from the NFL after an injury in 2019. Martin is survived by his family, including his mother, NFL agent Leslie Baranco Martin. In a statement posted to X, the Buccaneers remembered Martin as a “fan favorite” who made a “lasting impact on the franchise.”