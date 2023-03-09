RuPaul Slams GOP ‘Stunt Queens’ Over Anti-Drag Legislation
SASHAY AWAY
Drag queen and iconic television personality RuPaul took to social media on Wednesday to condemn the recent avalanche of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, particularly bills targeting the transgender community and banning drag shows. Calling the Republican lawmakers behind the measures “bullies… incompetent at solving real issues” the queen continued, “They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong because that is our strength.” He then urged his audience to “register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government.” The 62-year-old’s call to action comes days after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law two bills banning gender-affirming care for minors and severely restricting drag performances.