1
Woman Bit By Shark at Popular Beach Destination
DUN DUN
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 4:10PM EDT 
Great White Shark
Great White Shark ullstein bild/Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

A beachgoer faced a Jaws-esque experience this week when a shark bit her off the coast of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The woman was swimming near The Sea Pines Resort on Tuesday when the shark chomped down on her leg. She was initially treated by lifeguards on the beach before being rushed to Hilton Head Island Airport and airlifted to Savannah, Georgia, for treatment. The injury is not life-threatening, but the extent of her injuries are unknown. The attack came only weeks after a massive great white shark was spotted off the coast of Myrtle Beach, only about 200 miles north. The adult great white shark is nicknamed Contender, and is the largest-ever shark tagged in the Atlantic Ocean by global nonprofit organization OCEARCH. It is unclear if Contender bit the woman on Tuesday, or even the species of shark that attacked. Contender stretches nearly 14 feet long and weighs over 1,600 pounds. Shark attacks are extremely rare, and the odds of being bitten are only about 1 in 11.5 million. Great whites can weigh up to 4,200 pounds at full maturity, can live 70 years, can swim up to 35mph, and can dive to depths of nearly 4,000 feet. It is a myth that sharks eat humans: they are more likely to mistake a person for their natural prey, like seals. Some scientists have warned that higher ocean temperatures—a result of climate change—have pushed shark species to the cooler northern waters, increasing the odds of shark-human encounters.

2
Police Investigating Reported Break-In at Slain Minnesota Dem’s Home
HEARTLESS CRIME
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 3:15PM EDT 
Someone reportedly broke into slain Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman's boarded up home.
Someone reportedly broke into slain Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman's boarded up home. Stephen Maturen/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Police are investigating a reported break-in at the home of murdered Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman’s family home days after her death. According to local authorities, someone appears to have broken into the boarded-up house days after Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot inside of it. “It was discovered that the plywood covering the rear window of the home had been pried off and the window broken to gain entry,” Brooklyn Park police said in a statement Wednesday morning. The police said they received a call at 8 a.m. about an overnight break-in, noting that “the home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual.” But they noted that Hortman’s family claimed nothing seemed to be missing, as they “removed items of value from the home on Tuesday.” The police also said that “all evidence related to the homicides had been collected” before the break-in. Suspected MAGA assassin, Vance Luther Boelter, gunned down Hortman and her husband in their own home early Saturday morning. He also shot Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Boelter was apprehended Sunday night after a near two-day manhunt. Hortman’s mother, Lisa Haluptzok, told CBS News that her daughter’s death has been “mind-numbing,” Hortman’s brother, Patrick Haluptzok, adding that “we’re just trying to get by.”

3
Spielberg Reflects on Shock Over Oscar’s Snub for Hit Movie
SHARK BAIT
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.18.25 3:21PM EDT 
Published 06.18.25 1:27PM EDT 
Steven Spielberg
Olivia Wong/WireImage

When Steven Spielberg directed Jaws, he was just 26 years old. The infamously chaotic filming process almost led him to lose his job. Little did Spielberg know the movie would become one of the most influential Hollywood blockbusters of all time (and, as Spielberg would come to regret, a contributor to a greater fear of sharks in the public imagination). When the movie was released, it became the highest-grossing film of its time. The buzz about the movie was so immense that the young Spielberg found himself disappointed when it was One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and its director, Miloš Forman, who won the prestigious Best Picture and Best Director Oscars at the 1976 Academy Awards. Spielberg hadn’t even been nominated for the director category. “I was surprised. And I was disappointed,” he reflects in National Geographic’s soon-to-be-released documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story. (However, the director admits that he would also have chosen Forman’s movie for Best Picture.) Still, Jaws won three other Academy Awards that season. Spielberg, now 78, has since become a household name for his later films, including Schindler’s List, for which he was awarded both of the highly coveted Academy Awards, and Saving Private Ryan, for which he won another Best Director Oscar.

4
Uma Thurman Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Action Movies
BACK IN ACTION
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.18.25 2:20PM EDT 
Published 06.18.25 1:40PM EDT 
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman NBC/Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images

Kill Bill icon Uma Thurman has opened up about why she walked away from action films before reentering the genre with her new film, The Old Guard 2. Thurman, 55, will play alongside Charlize Theron in the upcoming superhero flick, which hits the big screen on July 2. Thurman told Jimmy Fallon on a Tuesday appearance of The Tonight Show that she chose to step back for over two decades to preserve her legacy as an action star. “I never really followed Kill Bill up with action because I didn’t kind of want to be in a whole bunch of ‘B’ action movies," she said. ”When you do Kill Bill, you never stop hearing about, you know, it’s like, ‘Oh, got to be very careful about what I do next.’ So I did other stuff.” But when The Old Guard 2 rolled around, Thurman said it “seemed different” and decided that now was a good time to “put my toe into action again.” The Pulp Fiction star said that the first film in the series was “unique,” “moving,” and had “character and depth.” She added that her co-star Theron was “epic” in the first movie and that she was ready to “go support her and fight her and battle her out.”

5

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star to Join Broadway Hit ‘Oh, Mary!’ in Title Role

OH, JINKX!
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.18.25 4:16PM EDT 
Jinkx Monsoon
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon will be taking over the titular role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Broadway’s surprise smash hit Oh, Mary! starting August. The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Mama Morton in Chicago. She went on to star in an off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors in 2024 and is currently starring in Broadway’s Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Monsoon will be joining the Oh, Mary! cast on Aug. 4 and will play a limited eight-week engagement through Sept. 27. The hit comedy, which has consistently broken its own box office records since opening at Broadway’s Lyceum Theater in July 2024, also extended its run Wednesday, for a fifth time, through Jan. 4, 2026. Written by Cole Escola, who also originated the play’s titular role, Oh, Mary! is a comedic spoof of the lives of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, who dreams of ditching her life as a first lady to become a cabaret performer. Escola’s final performance as Mary, which won them a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play earlier this month, will be on June 21. Tituss Burgess, who has played the role in the past, will be succeeding Escola for six weeks before Monsoon assumes the role in August.

6
Sam Rockwell Apologizes to George Bush’s Daughter Over Portrayal of Ex-President
BUSH-TED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.18.25 1:30PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell attend the 2024 AFI Fest - Closing Night Gala Premiere of "Juror #2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell attend the 2024 AFI Fest - Closing Night Gala Premiere of "Juror #2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sam Rockwell had an amusingly awkward moment on Tuesday’s episode of Today when discussing his portrayal of former President George W. Bush in Vice—opposite host Jenna Bush Hager, the real Bush’s daughter. The 56-year-old Oscar winner, joined by longtime partner Leslie Bibb, joked about the surreal experience of meeting Hager after playing her father in Adam McKay’s 2018 political satire. “I’m sorry for [that],” Rockwell quipped, prompting Hager to laugh and reassure him, “No, you don’t need to apologize!” As footage of Rockwell’s Bush impression played in the studio, Bibb teased Jenna that, “Her dad has never been sexier. Look at you two!” Rockwell then asked if they’d need therapy to process the odd dynamic, to which Hager joked “We do have the same physical therapist. We could go to her!” Later in the interview, Rockwell admitted he studied Bush’s mannerisms intently for the role, and busted out a quick impression to the delight of the host and audience, but admitted most of the nuance had been lost in the years since filming, replaced with a “general Southern drawl.” He told Jenna: “Now when I do [Walton] Goggins, I do George, your dad. Or when I do your dad, I do Matthew McConaughey or Woody Harrelson. Just one amalgam of Southern people.”

7
Bruce Springsteen Has Harsh Words for America’s ‘Moron’-in-Chief
GOING DOWN
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.18.25 11:56AM EDT 
Bruce Springsteen
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen isn’t letting go of his war of words with Donald Trump. In a new profile for The New York Times, Springsteen said the president is a “moron,” but only partially responsible for the “tragic” state of America. “I think that it was the combination of the deindustrialization of the country and then the incredible increase in wealth disparity that left so many people behind. It was ripe for a demagogue,” Springsteen told the Times. “While I can’t believe it was this moron that came along, he fit the bill for some people. But what we’ve been living through in the last 70 days is things that we all said, ‘This can’t happen here.’ ‘This will never happen in America.’ And here we are.” He added, “It’s an American tragedy.” Springsteen has been taking every opportunity to rip Trump during his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” tour, which he opened by calling him a “treasonous” president who’s “persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent.” Trump eagerly fueled the verbal sparring match from his Truth Social account, calling Springsteen a “dried up prune” who “ought to keep his mouth shut.” Springsteen continued to drag the president on stage and in his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” EP, however, with the full public support of several rock legends—as Trump posted a doctored video of himself whacking the rocker with a golf ball.

8
Majority of Trump Supporters Oppose Joining Israel in Conflict Against Iran: Poll
MAGA COLLAPSE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 2:26PM EDT 
Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A new poll has revealed that a majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters oppose U.S. involvement in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. Among voters who backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, 53 percent do not want the U.S. to join Israel’s strikes on Iran, with just 19 percent in favor, according to an Economist/YouGov survey conducted over the weekend. Another 28 percent said they were unsure. A deep rift has emerged within MAGA ranks over whether the U.S. should be drawn into the overseas conflict, with pro-Israel war hawks such as Laura Loomer and Ted Cruz facing off against isolationist die-hards such as Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk. Carlson, usually a Trump ally, has accused the president of abandoning the “America First” movement and betraying voters who supported him in part for his promise to end U.S. involvement in wars abroad. Trump this week appeared to edge closer to direct involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, which began after Israel struck Iranian nuclear sites despite ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran on a nuclear deal. The Economist/YouGov poll found bipartisan support for talks with Iran, with 61 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of Democrats in favor.

9
Ted Cruz Rages at Tucker Carlson After ‘Gotcha’ Moment
CRUZ DAMAGE CONTROL
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 06.18.25 3:26AM EDT 
Published 06.18.25 2:22AM EDT 
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Ted Cruz.
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Ted Cruz. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Ted Cruz has bitterly clapped back after a preview of an interview with Tucker Carlson saw him ridiculed on social media. On Tuesday, Carlson dropped a clip where he asked Cruz “How many people live in Iran, by the way?” When the senator responded he did not know, an incredulous Carlson snapped: “You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?” The Daily Beast covered the fallout from the clip, which descended into Carlson laughing in Cruz’s face. Comments on social media included, “Is it possible to absolutely loathe Tucker Carlson and enjoy the f--k out of watching him destroy Ted Cruz at the same time?” Political commentator Brian Krassenstein leaned into the looming MAGA civil war, stating the video was a sign “the Republican Party is self-destructing.” Cruz took to his X account in an attempt to save face. “He released a snippet playing a ‘gotcha’ on the population of Iran,” Cruz said of Carlson’s preview. “I declined to play that silly game. WATCH the full 2-hr interview, where Tucker ATTACKS Trump, attacks the ‘AIPAC lobby,’ and falsely claims Iran is NOT trying to assassinate Trump.” The full interview is released on Wednesday.

10
Kim Jong Un’s Top Admiral Erased From Photos After Botched Warship Launch
VANISHING ACT
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 1:22PM EDT 
KCTV split image
KCTV

Kim Jong Un has erased a top military commander and a shipyard boss from official photos after a failed warship launch reportedly triggered the North Korean despot’s rage. Admiral Kim Myong Sik and shipbuilder Hong Kil Ho were initially pictured alongside Kim during an inspection of the vessel in March—but they’ve since been airbrushed out, leaving a conspicuous space next to the dictator. Their vanishing act may hint at a grim fate. “The airbrushing of a North Korean official from a state media image like this is a strong indication that the person in question has been executed,” North Korea expert Michael Madden told The Sun. The two men were reportedly arrested after the regime’s newest guided-missile warship keeled over before Kim’s eyes during its launch in May. Kim later said the accident was caused by “absolute carelessness” and “irresponsibility,” vowing punishment for those involved. The famously ruthless despot boasted this month that the ship—touted as a key asset in defending the country against what he calls threats from the U.S. and its regional allies—has been repaired, though defense experts doubt it’s operational. Kim’s apparent effort to scrub disgraced officials from the record echoes tactics used by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who infamously doctored photos to remove purged allies.

