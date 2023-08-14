Rupert Murdoch, 92, Vacationing With ‘New Woman’: Report
LOVE MACHINE
Rupert Murdoch is currently vacationing with a “new woman,” according to a report, just months after splitting up with his fifth fiancée. The 92-year-old Fox boss is living it up on a yacht with scientist Elena Zhukova, according to the Drudge Report. “He’s got the energy of people half his age,” a source told the outlet. “And he just might be in love again.” The report comes mere months after Murdoch reportedly called off his wedding to former dental hygienist Ann Lesley Smith just two weeks after he proposed. “I dreaded falling in love—but I knew this would be my last,” Murdoch said of his romance with Smith in a New York Post interview in March. “It better be.” A source close to Murdoch told Vanity Fair the following month that the wedding was off because he had “become increasingly uncomfortable with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views.”