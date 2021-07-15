CHEAT SHEET
Murdoch-Backed PAC Donated to Joe Manchin’s Re-Election Campaign
According to a new Federal Election Commission filing, a political action committee funded partly by media mogul Rupert Murdoch donated to Sen. Joe Manchin’s re-election campaign. A $1,500 donation was given to Manchin’s 2024 re-election campaign by Fox Corp. PAC, CNBC reports, part of the $1.4 million Manchin raised between April and June. It's the first donation Manchin has received from the PAC, and it comes as conservatives use Manchin’s adamant opposition to discarding the legislative filibuster as leverage against progressive Democrats. Murdoch’s PAC is not the only company that donated to Manchin. He received money from Pfizer, T-Mobile, and Herbalife, among other companies, according to FEC records.