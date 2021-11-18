Rupert Murdoch Belatedly Gets Tired of Trump’s Whining About the Election
‘IN THE PAST’
Rupert Murdoch, whose news channels cheered Donald Trump along as he tried to figure out a way to overturn the election, has belatedly grown tired of the former president’s obsession with his 2020 loss. The Fox News founder rebuked Trump during his speech to the annual meeting of stockholders for News Corp on Wednesday. According to The Guardian, the 90-year-old said: “The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity... It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future.” It’s unusual for Murdoch to publicly comment on his relationship with Trump, though the author Michael Wolff wrote in his 2018 book Fire and Fury that Murdoch once dismissed the then-president as “a fucking idiot.”