Rupert Murdoch Gets Vaccine as Tucker Carlson Pushes Vaccine Skepticism
MIXED MESSAGES
Rupert Murdoch, the 89-year-old owner of Fox News, joined a growing list of prominent public figures to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as he received his first dose on Wednesday evening in England. Murdoch “had the vaccine at his local GP’s surgery after he received a call saying he was eligible,” according to a statement released on the behalf of the News Corp executive chairman. As Murdoch is over 80, he falls into the second tier of priority groups in the United Kingdom, along with frontline health and social care workers.
The Fox News founder’s inoculation comes as one of his network’s biggest stars has sowed doubt around the coronavirus vaccines. During his Thursday night program, Tucker Carlson focused on a rare allergic reaction to the vaccine to suggest viewers should feel “nervously” about the preventative medicine’s “marketing campaign.” Carlson, who said he personally supports vaccines, also warned his large audience that the campaign to inoculate the public was an attempt by the government and elites to exert control over their lives.