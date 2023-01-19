CHEAT SHEET
Murdoch Grilled in Election Lies Lawsuit Against Fox News
NewsCorp boss Rupert Murdoch is being deposed in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, according to Reuters. Suing for $1.6 billion in damages, the election technology company is arguing that Fox pushed baseless claims that its machines rigged votes against Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, Reuters reported. A judge dismissed Fox’s attempt to trash the case in December 2021, with the network arguing that it had a right to report Trump and his lawyer’s election-fraud claims, according to Reuters. “From the highest levels down, Fox knowingly spread lies about Dominion,” the election machine company said in a statement, according to Reuters.