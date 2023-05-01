CHEAT SHEET
Murdoch Held Call With Zelensky Weeks Before Tucker Ouster: Report
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch reportedly held a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in March—just weeks before the ousting of Fox News’ top critic of U.S. support for the country’s war against Russia, Tucker Carlson. Details of the pair’s conversation remain sparse, but they did not discuss Carlson directly, Semafor reported—and it remains unclear if the call had anything to do with his firing. Senior officials with the country’s government have, however, repeatedly made their beef with Carlson’s coverage known in the past. Zelensky also recently held a call with Murdoch’s son and heir apparent, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, the outlet reported.