Rupert Murdoch Wants a Particular Republican to Enter the 2024 Race: NYT
ROOM FOR ANOTHER
Fox tycoon Rupert Murdoch has privately expressed his hope that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will enter the already crowded field for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to The New York Times. A source familiar with the billionaire’s comments said he has also spent two years telling people he thinks Donald Trump—the current frontrunner for the nomination—is unhealthy for the GOP. After pouring cold water on talk of a presidential campaign in April, reports in May suggested Youngkin may yet reconsider entering the race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is currently polling far behind Trump as the second-choice candidate, initially enjoyed flattering coverage from outlets in Murdoch’s media empire when he declared his candidacy, but that early enthusiasm appears to be waning of late.