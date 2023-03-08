Rupert Murdoch Worried ‘Sean and Laura Went Too Far’ on Election Denial
‘FED THE STORY’
The day after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch lamented that his network’s primetime stars maybe “went too far” with the election denialism that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Murdoch’s email to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott was just one of the hundreds of pages of damning texts and emails unsealed on Tuesday night in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 defamation lawsuit against the conservative network. Telling Scott he had just met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and “other anti-impeachers,” Murdoch bemoaned that Fox was “still getting mud thrown at us” over the network’s post-election coverage. “Is it ‘unarguable that high profile Fox voices fed the story that the election was stolen and that January 6th [was] an important chance to have the result overturned?’ Maybe Sean and Laura went too far,” Murdoch wrote, referencing Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. “All very well for Sean to tell you he was in despair about Trump but what did he tell his viewers?”