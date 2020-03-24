Murdoch’s 89th Birthday Party Canceled While Fox Downplayed Virus: NYT
As Fox News was downplaying seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, the birthday party of the network’s chairman, Rupert Murdoch, was canceled out of concern for the 89-year-old’s health. According to The New York Times, the 20-person gathering—set for March 11 at Murdoch’s California estate, Moraga Vineyards—was called off three days prior. Two days after the party’s reported cancelation, Fox Business host Trish Reagan said the coronavirus was being used as “another attempt to impeach” the president. Murdoch has reportedly recently told others that he’s contacted Fox host Sean Hannity to push him to take the virus seriously, but Hannity told the Times he did not hear from Murdoch about the pandemic. A spokesman for the Murdochs has not commented publicly on the party’s cancelation.