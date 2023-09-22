Murdoch’s ‘Angertainment Ecosystem’ Gave U.S. President Trump: Ex-Aussie PM
DIVIDE AND PROFIT
A former Australian PM says America would never have had to put up with President Donald Trump if it hadn’t been for Rupert Murdoch and his “angertainment ecosystem.” Malcolm Turnbull spent three years in office as head of the center-right Liberal Party before falling foul of public opinion—largely driven by the Murdoch press—over climate change in 2018. Reacting to news that the 92-year-old Australian billionaire was handing over control of his global media empire to his son Lachlan, Turnbull told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “The anger-tainment ecosystem that Fox News, above all, has created in the U.S. has left America angrier and more divided than it’s been at any time since the Civil War. In order to keep its ratings up it has sought to enrage Americans, divide Americans... and it has knowingly—and Murdoch had a personal hand in this, as we know—it has knowingly spread lies, most consequentially the one where Donald Trump claimed to have won the 2020 election. And of course that created the environment that made the January 6 insurrection possible... Trump would never have been president without the platform that Fox News created.”