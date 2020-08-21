Rush Limbaugh: Biden’s ‘Flawless’ DNC Speech ‘Had to Be Taped’

On Thursday night, a series of Fox News hosts and commentators readily acknowledged that Joe Biden “blew a hole” in President Donald Trump’s depiction of him as a demented old man by delivering a highly effective speech at the Democratic National Convention. Even Laura Ingraham had to admit that Biden “beat expectations.”

Rush Limbaugh has a different theory.

The conservative radio host who not so long ago received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump during a State of the Union address, spent his show Friday pushing the notion that Biden did not, in fact, deliver his speech live.

“Now, the assumption I think that everybody had going in, was that he was live,” Limbaugh told listeners. But, he added, “Some people are of the opinion that it had to be taped—and that it had to be taped in segments. And the segments had to be edited together.” Because, as “some people” think, Biden is “not capable of 22 minutes, even reading a prompter, with no screw-ups.”

“This is the prevailing theory,” Limbaugh added, claiming to know some “professional video people” who are currently studying the tape. “They’re trying to find out if it was taped or live, based on the premise that there isn't any evidence that Joe Biden has the ability to go 22 minutes, even on a prompter, without making a mistake, without some kind of a flub.”

It actually got more outlandish from there as Limbaugh explained that there a couple of “tiny” mistakes during the speech but his team didn’t bother to fix them “went by so fast that you'd think that most people wouldn't notice it.”

Limbaugh summed up his “legitimate question” as, “Was that thing really live, or was it a series of edited-together segments, made to look live, on the premise that Biden isn't capable of 22 minutes, however long it was, of flawless reading, with proper emotion and all that, of what's on a teleprompter, without making a single mistake?”

“It’d be hard for him to do,” the host concluded.

The one explanation Limbaugh wasn’t willing to consider is that he did.