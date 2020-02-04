CHEAT SHEET
    Report: Trump Says He’ll Give Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Jim Watson/Getty

    President Trump said he intends to award conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, one day after the political commentator announced that he had advanced lung cancer, according to CNN. Trump reportedly told network news anchors he would give Limbaugh the award in the coming months during a Tuesday lunch. He also wished Limbaugh, who has hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show for more than 30 years, a speedy recovery after Limbaugh told his viewers that he would have to miss some shows to undergo treatment.

    Read it at CNN