Russell Brand Allegedly Masturbated in His Dressing Room: New Report
‘RUSSELL BEING RUSSELL’
During the time he was working on shows for the production company Endemol, comedian and commentator Russell Brand would allegedly “make crew members wait outside his dressing room whilst he masturbated,” according to a report conducted by the law firm Lewis Silkin, Variety reported Friday. Between 2004 and 2008, when Brand was a presence on Big Brother’s Big Mouth, Kings of Comedy, and Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack, he “was known to be very flirtatious with many of the women he worked with or came into contact with,” the report states. “He would frequently wear just his underwear in his dressing room and would sometimes be naked in front of Endemol staff. Lewis Silkin reported that informal complaints made about the comedian’s allegedly inappropriate behavior were not properly addressed: “There is evidence to suggest that such behavior was tolerated as ‘Russell being Russell.’” Last September, several women accused Brand of sexual assault and rape in a joint investigation conducted by The Sunday Times, The Times, and the Channel 4 docuseries Dispatches. Brand denied the allegations.