Russell Brand Hit With Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

Comedian and actor Russell Brand was charged with rape and sexual assault in the United Kingdom on Friday.

Brand, 49, faces one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault for alleged attacks on four women, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police said its investigation began after Brand’s accusers spoke out in press reports, alleging they uncovered crimes as far back as 1999. Brand, who is English, has become a right-wing influencer in the U.S. since those allegations emerged, and he attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last summer.

Russell Brand attended Day 4 of the Republican National Convention last summer. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

He previously denied the allegations, calling them “very, very hurtful.” He went on Fox News earlier this week to tell Sean Hannity how he overcame addiction and converted to Christianity.

Police said Brand is accused of raping a woman near the southern England coast in 1999, and of a trio of incidents in the Westminster area of London. There, police accuse him of indecently assaulting a woman in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting another in 2004, and sexually assaulting a fourth “between 2004 and 2005.”

Brand has been ordered to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

Andy Furphy, the detective leading the probe, encouraged other alleged victims to come forward.

“Detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police,” he said.