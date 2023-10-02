Russell Brand Is Being Investigated by a Second Police Force
ALLEGATIONS
Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into Russell Brand, the BBC reports, marking the second investigation in the U.K. following a joint report from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Last month, the news outlets uncovered allegations of rape and sexual assault from 2006 to 2013, which Brand “absolutely refutes”as he maintains his relationships have “always” been consensual. Last Monday, London police confirmed that they’d opened an investigation, and now the BBC reports that Thames Valley Police are looking into “new information” related to a woman’s previous allegations of “harassment and stalking.” According to the BBC, the woman—whom Brand accused of harassment in 2017—reported her allegations to the police department “numerous times between 2018 and 2022 but no further action was taken.” Police reportedly told the BBC, which also approached Brand for comment, that “it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”