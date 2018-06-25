Russell Crowe Will Star in Roger Ailes Showtime Series

Russell Crowe will star as Roger Ailes in a Showtime limited series about the Fox News founder, according to Deadline. The series, which will reportedly examine the rise and demise of the conservative media mogul, will be based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room and his reporting on the sexual harassment allegations that led to Ailes’ ouster from his own company. “In many ways, the collision between the media and politics has come to define the world we live in today,” said President and CEO of Showtime David Nevins. “With Russell Crowe in the lead role, this limited series promises to be a defining story for this era.” Producers told Deadline that the show will also “help understand the events that led the rise of Donald Trump.” Sherman reportedly wrote the show’s initial episode with Tom McCarthy, the writer of Spotlight, which earned a Best Picture Oscar last year.
