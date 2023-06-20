Russell Simmons Sorry for ‘Yelling’ But Soft-Pedals Family Abuse Allegations
‘GOD IS TESTING YOU’
Rap mogul Russell Simmons posted something less than a mea culpa on Instagram a day after his ex-wife and daughters publicly accused him of inflicting emotional abuse on them. On Father’s Day, Kimora Lee and younger daughter Aoki Lee Simmons alleged that Simmons “literally taunts and bullies us EVERYDAY,” with Aoki sharing footage of a muted FaceTime call that appeared to show her father screaming at her. (Simmons’ elder daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, posted a since-deleted Instagram Story wishing only her mother a happy Father’s Day, according to the Los Angeles Times.) On Monday, the Def Jam Recordings co-founder took to Instagram to post a photo of his daughters, appearing to address them directly in the caption. “God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong… they are called growing pains…” he wrote. “as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle… you read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood … reach back to old lessons and remember to remember ‘smile and breathe.’” While he went on to say he was “DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling,” he added, “know this… there are no conditions… for sure i love you guys more than i love myself.”