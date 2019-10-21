CHEAT SHEET
‘#SHAMPROCESS’
Acting OMB Head Says He Won’t Testify in House Impeachment Inquiry
The acting director of the Office of Management and Budget announced on Twitter Monday that he won’t comply with House Democrats’ request for a deposition as part of their impeachment inquiry. According to Politico, Russell Vought tweeted Monday morning that he and Michael Duffey—an OMB political appointee who was tasked to oversee the freeze of $400 million in foreign aid that was supposed to go to Ukraine last year—do not intend to comply with the deposition requests. “I saw some Fake News over the weekend to correct. As the WH letter made clear two weeks ago, OMB officials—myself and Mike Duffey—will not be complying with deposition requests this week. #shamprocess,” Vought wrote. Vought also reportedly rejected another House subpoena last week, requesting more information and a detailed timeline of the administration’s decision to withhold Ukraine aid.
This comes after President Trump admitted to withholding Ukraine aid before his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he brought up allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and a hacked Democratic National Committee server he claims is being held by Ukrainians.