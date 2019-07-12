CHEAT SHEET
ESPN: Russell Westbrook Traded to Houston Rockets, Reuniting With James Harden
The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, reuniting him with 2018 MVP James Harden and completing one of the biggest shake-ups of the summer. Westbrook is being traded to the Rockets for guard Chris Paul, along with protected first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, sources close to the matter told ESPN. This is Oklahoma City’s second trade in the past week—the team traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers just a few days ago. Oklahoma City has gotten eight first-round picks since the June 20 NBA draft in the series of deals. The latest trade will revamp the Rockets’ backcourt, which will help boost the team after having lost to the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs the past two seasons. Westbrook and Harden last played together with the Thunder in 2012.