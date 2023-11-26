CHEAT SHEET
Russia Adds Meta Spokesperson to Wanted List
Russia reportedly added Meta spokesperson Andy Stone to a wanted list according to an online database maintained by the country’s interior ministry. Russian authorities classified Meta as a “terrorist and extremist” organization in October. In March, Russia’s federal Investigative Committee alleged that Meta incited violence against Russians in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 when Stone said Meta would start allowing “forms of political expression that would normally violate (its) rules, like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’” Russia has blocked Meta products like Facebook and Instagram, and the websites can only be accessed via VPN in the country.